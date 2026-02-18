Analysts Set CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Price Target at $40.86

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.8571.

Several research analysts have commented on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

In related news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $636,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,853. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,190. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,812. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,161 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 6,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,463,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 4,573.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 929,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 909,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 36.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,027,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 805,795 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. CLEAR Secure has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.21.

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

