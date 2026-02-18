Short Interest in AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Rises By 25.4%

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,602,194 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 1,277,471 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AirJoule Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

AIRJ stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.45. AirJoule Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Insider Activity

In other AirJoule Technologies news, Chairman Patrick C. Eilers bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,860,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,683.50. This trade represents a 4.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart D. Porter bought 264,150 shares of AirJoule Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $779,242.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 623,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,947.35. This represents a 73.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 625,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AirJoule Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AirJoule Technologies by 8,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AirJoule Technologies by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AirJoule Technologies by 103.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIRJ shares. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of AirJoule Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

