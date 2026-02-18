Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,064 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 9,166 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AGESY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ageas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ageas in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ageas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. Ageas has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

Ageas is a multinational insurance group headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, offering a broad range of life and non?life insurance products. Established in 2010 following the restructuring of the Fortis group, Ageas traces its roots back to AG Insurance, founded in 1824. The company operates through two main business segments—protection and savings for individual and corporate clients, and a specialized brokerage and bancassurance network—providing both traditional and innovative risk management solutions.

In the life insurance segment, Ageas offers savings and pension plans, unit?linked policies, and health insurance coverage, while its non?life operations include property, casualty, motor, and liability insurance.

