Vicor (VICR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Vicor to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $107.7750 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Vicor Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $157.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. Vicor has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $215,339.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,708,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,225,520.68. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 128,306 shares of company stock valued at $13,743,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vicor by 3,918.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,542.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 413,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1,921.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 254,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $14,796,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Featured Stories

