Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luckin Coffee is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Luckin Coffee to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Stock Performance

Shares of LKNCY opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of -0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Luckin Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Luckin Coffee Inc is a China-based coffeehouse chain that combines a digitally driven ordering platform with a network of physical outlets. The company’s mobile app and in-store kiosks enable customers to place orders for takeaway or delivery, while its proprietary supply chain supports rapid store expansion and consistent product quality. Luckin’s retail portfolio includes “grab-and-go” pickup points, delivery-only kitchens and full-service cafés designed to meet the varied needs of urban consumers.

Luckin’s menu features a broad range of espresso-based drinks, including lattes, Americanos and cold brews, complemented by tea-based beverages, fruit juices and a selection of light food items such as sandwiches and pastries.

