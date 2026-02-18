Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Luckin Coffee to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.
Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 8.45%.
Luckin Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of LKNCY opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of -0.41.
About Luckin Coffee
Luckin Coffee Inc is a China-based coffeehouse chain that combines a digitally driven ordering platform with a network of physical outlets. The company’s mobile app and in-store kiosks enable customers to place orders for takeaway or delivery, while its proprietary supply chain supports rapid store expansion and consistent product quality. Luckin’s retail portfolio includes “grab-and-go” pickup points, delivery-only kitchens and full-service cafés designed to meet the varied needs of urban consumers.
Luckin’s menu features a broad range of espresso-based drinks, including lattes, Americanos and cold brews, complemented by tea-based beverages, fruit juices and a selection of light food items such as sandwiches and pastries.
