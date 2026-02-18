Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

About Air France-KLM

AFLYY opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.