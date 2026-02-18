Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBGSY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Schneider Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBGSY

Schneider Electric Stock Performance

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $60.55 on Friday. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company’s portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.