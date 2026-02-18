Scotiabank Expects Higher Earnings for Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $13.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.65. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2027 earnings at $19.90 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $231.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $216.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $200.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average of $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $210.32.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 845.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

