Scotiabank Comments on Shell’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shell in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the energy company will earn $5.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.35. The consensus estimate for Shell’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shell stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.82 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Shell by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 6.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 50.5% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

