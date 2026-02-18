Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LULU Q4 Earnings

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of lululemon athletica in a research note issued on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $4.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.72. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.78 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Shares of LULU opened at $177.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $374.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

