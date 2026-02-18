American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $459.24 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,208. This represents a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,299.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,698,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,528,000 after buying an additional 1,652,616 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,150,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,925,000 after buying an additional 808,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,935,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 616,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

