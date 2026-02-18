Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.00) per share and revenue of $6.1193 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LYV stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $175.25.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 344.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.