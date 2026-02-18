Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $486.23 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.8%

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $515,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,860.05. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 68,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc (NYSE:MD) is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.