Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZLDPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide?based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand’s pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

