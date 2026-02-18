Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 13,422 Sanofi $SNY

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

