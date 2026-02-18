Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 167,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 402,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Cartier Resources Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.55.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

