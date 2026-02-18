Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Shares Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Stock Down 3.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$43.14 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

About Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V)



Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina. The company was formerly known as North South Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Lithium Corp. in July 2016. Advantage Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

