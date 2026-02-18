Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 644.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 644.43.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 750 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 425 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 730 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

In related news, insider Anne Richards bought 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 603 per share, with a total value of £99,476.91. Insiders have bought a total of 16,638 shares of company stock worth $10,037,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 666 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 490.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 678.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 631.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 606.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

