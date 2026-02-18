Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chorus Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and traded as low as $25.8020. Chorus shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 2,397 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Chorus Limited is New Zealand’s largest provider of fixed-line telecommunications infrastructure. Established in December 2011 following a demerger from Telecom New Zealand, the company owns and operates the fibre optic and copper network that forms the backbone of the country’s broadband and voice services.

Chorus specialises in wholesale network access, delivering fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) and copper-based broadband connections to retail service providers such as Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.

