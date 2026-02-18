iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$175.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$175.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$179.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$178.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$167.00 price objective on iA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG stock opened at C$170.06 on Friday. iA Financial has a one year low of C$115.21 and a one year high of C$182.99. The stock has a market cap of C$15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$174.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.03.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total value of C$525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,762,500. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.