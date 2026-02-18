Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Up 32.0% in January

Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,897 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 7,496 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nephros Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Nephros has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nephros by 13.1% in the second quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 477,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nephros by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nephros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nephros in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nephros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a development-stage company specializing in advanced water filtration and purification technologies for medical, laboratory, industrial and defense applications. The company’s core offering centers on proprietary hollow fiber ultrafilters designed to remove bacteria, viruses, endotoxins and particulates from water streams. These ultrafilters are used in hemodialysis systems to protect patient treatment, in pharmaceutical and laboratory environments to ensure water quality and in critical field-deployable units for military and emergency response.

The company’s product portfolio includes standalone filtration cartridges for point-of-use and point-of-entry installations in dialysis clinics and hospitals, as well as bench-top and portable water purification systems.

