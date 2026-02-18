ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,470,147 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 1,143,180 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,564,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,564,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ZenaTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZENA opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. ZenaTech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 14.17.

Get ZenaTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZenaTech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZenaTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in ZenaTech in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ZenaTech by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ZenaTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ZenaTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZenaTech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZENA

About ZenaTech

(Get Free Report)

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZenaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZenaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.