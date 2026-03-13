John Duffy Sells 34,824 Shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Duffy sold 34,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $43,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 633,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,834.52. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.24. 675,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,106. The company has a market capitalization of $826.71 million, a PE ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

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Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.21 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $2.50 price objective on Olaplex in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.40 target price on Olaplex in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Olaplex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

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Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

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