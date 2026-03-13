USDX [Kava] One Day Trading Volume Hits $211.22 Thousand (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,376.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.75 or 0.00649313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00013613 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331599 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

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