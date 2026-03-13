Decentralized Social (DESO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.36 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.15 or 0.00009890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $75.36 million and $41.91 thousand worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users. Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

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