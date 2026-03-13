David Isaiah Finkelstein Buys 2,000 Shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $131,190.25. This represents a 37.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 149,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,465. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69.

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BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting BellRing Brands

Positive Sentiment: Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 BRBR shares (filed Feb. 13 at ~$17.75), increasing his stake ~37% — a small insider buy that can be viewed as a signal of insider confidence. SEC Form 4

Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 BRBR shares (filed Feb. 13 at ~$17.75), increasing his stake ~37% — a small insider buy that can be viewed as a signal of insider confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/positioning context: BRBR is trading below its 50? and 200?day moving averages and near its 52?week low, and recent short interest declined (reducing immediate short?squeeze risk) — factors that make the stock vulnerable to headline moves but limit some squeeze dynamics. MarketBeat BRBR

Technical/positioning context: BRBR is trading below its 50? and 200?day moving averages and near its 52?week low, and recent short interest declined (reducing immediate short?squeeze risk) — factors that make the stock vulnerable to headline moves but limit some squeeze dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms have filed notices or issued reminders about a securities class action against BellRing covering Nov. 19, 2024–Aug. 4, 2025 and the March 23, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — generating sustained negative headlines and potential litigation costs/management distraction. Berger Montague notice

Multiple plaintiff law firms have filed notices or issued reminders about a securities class action against BellRing covering Nov. 19, 2024–Aug. 4, 2025 and the March 23, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — generating sustained negative headlines and potential litigation costs/management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Some notices (e.g., Hagens Berman) allege BellRing misled investors about the drivers of 2025 sales growth, point to destocking/consumption/competition issues and cite an alleged ~$2.9B value decline — if these claims advance they could pressure the stock, raise settlement or defense costs, and prolong volatility. Hagens Berman notice

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBR. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut BellRing Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

View Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 42,666 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 36.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 447,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,618,000 after acquiring an additional 119,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 82.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

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BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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