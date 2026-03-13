ICON One Day Volume Hits $2.91 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, ICON has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $40.89 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,107,518,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,833,327 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

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According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. ICON has a current supply of 1,107,497,762.577068 with 1,093,792,906.590114 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.03761568 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $5,067,023.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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