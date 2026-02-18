Short Interest in Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) Rises By 23.5%

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 997 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 807 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,281 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VRAI opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.90.
Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Real Asset Income ETF
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Real Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Real Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.