RichQUACK.com Trading Down 30.9% This Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $1.68 million and $23.57 thousand worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @quackingrich.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -32.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $129,078.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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