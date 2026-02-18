SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in January

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 342,341 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 258,326 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SEGRO stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

