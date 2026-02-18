Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives $6.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Airgain from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 15,993 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $63,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 293,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,540. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,179 shares of company stock worth $182,993. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 270.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 24.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Airgain has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $63.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Airgain, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) is a provider of intelligent wireless connectivity solutions designed to enhance data transmission, network performance and antenna efficiency for a range of devices. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company develops both embedded and external antenna systems, as well as associated connectivity software, to support wireless applications across cellular, Wi-Fi, machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular smart antennas, parallel path phase-diversity antennas and advanced array antenna solutions that are optimized for environments such as smart homes, industrial automation, transportation and enterprise networking.

