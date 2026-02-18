Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of REGN opened at $793.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $766.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,920 in the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,004,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,536,801,000 after buying an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,791,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,990,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,858,000 after acquiring an additional 835,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

