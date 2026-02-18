Scotiabank Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:TXG FY2026 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$78.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$77.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.10.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$57.96 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$30.66 and a 12-month high of C$84.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Torex Gold Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala. Within this property, the company has two assets: the El Limon-Guajes Mine, an open pit gold deposit located north of the Balsas river, and the Media Luna Project, which is at an advanced stage of exploration.

Featured Articles

