Chemours (CC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $1.3284 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. Chemours has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

