Astera Labs Q1 EPS Forecast Boosted by Northland Securities

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Astera Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astera Labs’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Astera Labs’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 25.70%.The firm had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.89.

Astera Labs stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.73.

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $24,927,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,574,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650,077.64. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $24,236,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $10,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,526,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

