Head to Head Contrast: Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

OLB Group has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLB Group and Booking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLB Group $12.84 million 1.30 -$11.23 million ($3.56) -0.42 Booking $23.74 billion 5.62 $5.88 billion $153.86 26.91

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than OLB Group. OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OLB Group and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLB Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Booking 0 9 26 0 2.74

Booking has a consensus target price of $6,171.56, indicating a potential upside of 49.07%. Given Booking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares OLB Group and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLB Group -92.68% -208.53% -71.73% Booking 19.37% -134.86% 25.39%

Summary

Booking beats OLB Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

