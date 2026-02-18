Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,764,340 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,364,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,764,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.48% of Ingersoll Rand worth $3,747,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $36,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $16,830,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $17,023,550.32. This represents a 49.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $119,090.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,896.39. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,917 shares of company stock valued at $26,747,912. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

