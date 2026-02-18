Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $2,104,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,909,000 after buying an additional 2,583,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,947,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8,384.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,802,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:APH opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

