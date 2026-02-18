Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Purchased by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 782.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 2.8% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 358.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $234.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.54. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $183,720.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,506.98. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $26,042,138.76. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

