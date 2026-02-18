Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,053,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,270,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,561,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,569,000 after acquiring an additional 243,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,106,000 after acquiring an additional 452,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

