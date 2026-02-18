Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 194.1% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,289.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,102,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,667,000 after buying an additional 662,373 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $94.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

