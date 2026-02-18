Waycross Partners LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 139,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.18 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

