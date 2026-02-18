Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiring Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,475,000. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $337.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.68. The company has a market cap of $573.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.