Syon Capital LLC Takes $28.56 Million Position in iShares CMBS ETF $CMBS

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 581,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,000. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Syon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Syon Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,443,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.4%

CMBS opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.