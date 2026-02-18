VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI is Syon Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Syon Capital LLC reduced its position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,487 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF accounts for 1.9% of Syon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $35,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLOI. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 314,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLOI opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $53.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2334 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

