Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Resources Connection has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Resources Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.48. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Resources Connection had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 26.13%.The firm had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.97 million.

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) is a publicly traded professional services firm that specializes in providing independent consulting and project-based teams to help organizations manage critical business challenges. Operating under the RGP brand, the company connects highly skilled consultants with clients seeking support in areas such as finance and accounting, legal and risk management, supply chain optimization, technology implementation, and digital transformation.

RGP’s consultants bring specific industry and functional expertise to engagements, working on a flexible basis that allows clients to scale resources up or down as needed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.