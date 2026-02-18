Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Somnigroup International Stock Down 8.6%

Somnigroup International stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. Somnigroup International has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.14.

Get Somnigroup International alerts:

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SGI

Somnigroup International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Somnigroup International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somnigroup International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.