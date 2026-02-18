Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DFP opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: DFP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and total return primarily through investments in preferred securities. The fund pursues a dynamic approach, adjusting portfolio duration and credit exposure in response to changing market conditions in order to enhance yield and manage risk. Its flexible mandate also allows allocations to common stocks, convertible securities and select debt instruments when opportunistic.

DFP’s portfolio generally comprises U.S.

