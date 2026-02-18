Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax?exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high?quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential?purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.
The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Why Q4 Could Destroy Your Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.