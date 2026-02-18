Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) is a Stockholm?based manufacturer and distributor of tobacco and nicotine products, as well as smoking?related accessories. The company is publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm and its American depositary receipts are quoted on the OTCMKTS under the symbol SWMAY. With a heritage dating back to a 1915 merger of several Swedish tobacco and match manufacturers, Swedish Match has built a global footprint in smokeless tobacco, cigars, matches and lighters.

The company’s core business activities are organized around four main product categories: snus and nicotine pouches, chewing tobacco, cigars and smoking tobacco, and matches and lighters.

